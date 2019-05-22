Ena Fontenot

November 19, 1970 - May 15, 2019

Funeral service for Ena Lynn Lege Fontenot is scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at Kinchen Funeral Home in Abbeville, LA.

Ena Lynn Lege Fontenot was born on November 19, 1970 in Kaplan, LA. She departed this life on May 15, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA.

She is survived by her husband Ronald James Fontenot, Sr.; three children: Keisha Fontenot, Ronald James Fontenot, Jr. and Blake Fontenot all of St. Gabriel, LA; two sisters: Selena Richard of Zachery, LA and Marlene Lege of Franklinton, LA and two adopted grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by both her parents.

Visitation will be at Kinchen Funeral Home -- 218 North Saint Valerie Street, Abbeville, LA -- Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. and on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.

