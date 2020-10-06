September 3, 1930 ~ October 5, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Esther Whited, 90, who died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Maison duMonde Living Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery.

Esther was a very friendly person who loved to socialize and make new friends. She enjoyed dancing especially to county music, traveling and bowling.

She is survived by her niece, Vickie Landry and her husband, Ray of Youngsville; two nephews, Douglas Romero and his wife, Ruby of Abbeville, and Russell Romero and his wife, Rita of Shreveport; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Whited; parents, Elphege Romero and the former Celestine Guillotte; and two brothers, Alphe Romero and Eustis Romero.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, 101 N Leonard St, Abbeville, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 2:00 PM.

In observance of the current mandate, Esther’s family asks everyone in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.