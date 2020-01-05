ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Mrs. Eunice T. Barras, 90, were held at David Funeral Home Chapel of Abbeville on Thursday, December, 26, 2019 at 2:00PM with Father Francois Saint-Marie officiating.

Visitation was held Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 9:00AM until time of services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM. Interment followed at St. Mary Magdalen Mausoleum.

Eunice Mary Barras was born January 14, 1929 in Taft, Louisiana. Shortly after the death of her father, they moved to Kaplan. She passed away December 21, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital. She married the love of her life of 72 years, Harold Barras, Sr. Together they raise four children: Asa Barras, Tessie and her husband Calvin Bouillion, Sandy Barras (deceased), and her son, Harold Barras, Jr. and his wife Margaret. Their family grew to 12 grandchildren, 15 great grand children, and 1 great-great grandchild. She also has a half sister, Dorothy Broussard. For fun, Mom liked going to the casino. Her favorite place to eat was Dons downtown and Pats. She made the best eggnog with her special shot of something. A favorite family memory was her fudge. She couldn’t make it. It never turned but stayed gooey. We waited with spoon in hand to get a scoop of pecan caramel. It was so fun. Once she succeeded in making the fudge and we were disappointed! We will all miss her terribly, but it was time to let her go. The family would like to thank the staff at Vermilion Health Care. She liked all the techs. We would also like to thank the ER staff at AGH and the ICU, and Bridgeway Hospice for Betsy and Jill; your notes helped us so much! Thank you for your care of Mom and kindness. The Family asks to keep our parents in your prayers.

She is preceded in death by her father, Otis Trahan; her step father, Adam Primeaux; her mother, Enite Trahan Primeaux; her brother, Asa Trahan, whom was lost at sea in WWII; and her younger daughter, Sandy Barras.

