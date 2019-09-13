Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice for Eva Duhon, 99, who passed away on September 13, 2019.

Chaplain Wendy David will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton.

Eva was one of a kind and had a golden heart. She prayed for everyone and was a Godly woman.

Eva, a resident of Abbeville, was the daughter of the late Ulysses Desormeaux and the former Selima Turner.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy D. Primeaux, as well as numerous and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Essie Duhon; sisters, Agnes Trahan, Lula Mae Vincent, Hazel Menard and Melba Thibodeaux; and brothers, Agnon Desormeaux, Sabray Desormeaux, Mabry Desormeaux and Aveneal Desormeaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maruice on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. A rosary will be recited on Sunday at 7:00 pm. Visiting hours will continue on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 8:00 am until 11:00 am.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Grace Hospice and Eastridge Nursing Home for their compassionate care.

