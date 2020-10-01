DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Everse Joseph “EJ” Segura will be held at 10:00 am Friday, October 2, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will be the celebrant. Following the mass, Mr. E J will be laid to rest with his wife at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, with the Rosary being prayed at 7:00 pm led by the Knights of Columbus. The funeral home will reopen Friday at 8:00 am until 9:30 am. The family kindly asks that guests wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

A native and lifelong resident of Delcambre, Mr. Segura passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 8:00 am at Maison du Monde in Abbeville. He was 87.

EJ, as he was known by family and friends, was a 1951 graduate of Delcambre High School. He, like his father, was a commercial shrimper and loved his work, and was honored to serve as Shrimp Festival King. Outside of shrimping, he was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus, Woodmen of the World and the St. Augustine Society. One of his favorite pastimes was working in his yard. Above all, Mr. EJ was most proud of his family and loved them dearly. He leaves a legacy of love and kindness that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Segura is survived by his children, Angela S. Viator and husband Paul of Delcambre; Ricky Segura and wife Kathie of New Iberia; Carla S. Quintana of Delcambre; and Tony Segura and wife Yvonne of Kingwood, TX; thirteen grandchildren, Amy McGee; Sara Dorsey; Rebecca Baker; Jennifer Gautreaux; Nicholas Segura; Michelle Wyman; Patrick Segura; Coby Segura; Jake Quintana; Kristi Quintana; Nichole Augustine; Aaron Segura and Sharon Bevan; twenty Great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Loua Segura of Delcambre and one sister, Diane Schofy of Kaplan.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Choate Segura; parents, Hazard and Mayva Armand Segura; one sister, Vivian St. Pierre and one great granddaughter, Autumn Simon.

Serving as pallbearers are Coby Segura, Jake Quintana, Alex Segura, Dylan Creasman, Russell Bevan and Wesley Gautreaux.

