Florine R. Pleasant

October 25, 1933 ~ October 15, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Florine Ryder Pleasant, 85, who died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Vermilion Health Care Center. She will be laid to rest at LeMaire Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

Florine worked very hard as a child and an adult. She instilled that in her daughters because nothing comes easy in life and she wanted them to know this.

Florine was co-owner of the Vermilion Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Nunez. She acquired the nursing home after her second husband, Verne Pleasant, passed away in 1996. Whenever she would pass through the doors, she was always greeted with some big hellos and some big hugs.

Everyone liked her and she was known to the employees as Maw. It just seemed like the right thing to do because Florine cared for all the employees and residents very much just as though they were family. That was a dream of Verne’s and she always said she would carry on with his dream. She did so until her nerve disorder stopped her from carrying on her duties. She was truly missed by the VHCC staff.

She is survived by her two daughters, Celena Gaspard and her special friend, Gerald LeMaire of Kaplan and Gaynel Frederick and her husband, Donald of Forked Island; her six grandchildren; her 11 great grandchildren; her six great-great grandchildren; and her brother, Orile Ryder and his wife, Shirley of Abbeville.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dalton Gaspard; her second husband, Verne Pleasant; her parents, Clopha Ryder and the former Eva Gaspard; her three brothers, Amos (Shim) Ryder, Harry (Bod) Ryder, and Warren (Grib) Ryder; and her five sisters, Azalia (T-Ben) Greene, Lenora (Chin) Broussard, Irene Castro, Sylvia (Nan) Gaspard and Eulalee (T-Mom) Choate.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, October 18, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of services at 10:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Pleasant family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.