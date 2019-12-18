March 7, 1946 ~ December 14, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Frances Sharon Bonin Robbins, 73, who died Saturday, December 14, 2019. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Mitch, Terry, Jason, Taylor, J.P., Jonathan, Bryce and Gaven.

Sharon was employed with Abbeville General Hospital as a registered nurse for more than 30 years. She was a choir member and belonged to the Ladies Altar Society of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church. She was also a member of St. Mary Magdalen Lay Carmelites.

She is survived by her sons, Tim Robbins and his wife Christine of Hendersonville, TN, John Paul Bares and his wife Christin of League City, TX, Jonathan Bares of Erath, Ricky Primeaux of Indian Bayou, and Jarod Scalisi and his wife Amy of Abbeville; two daughters, Gretchen Primeaux and Sheila Primeaux both of Abbeville; sister, Natalie “Penny” Hebert and her husband Jim of Kirbyville, TX; niece, Cynthia Hebert; nephew, James Hebert of Kirbyville, TX; and grandchildren, Terry Robbins, Jason Robbins, Zach Robbins, Elijah Robbins, Alyssa Robbins, Mitch, Ashley, Annie, Aubrie, Eric, Toni, Averie, Rowan, Taylor and Bryce.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Bonin and the former Roberta Duhon; and brother, Aaron Dwayne Bonin.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 2:30 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice, mere words cannot express our gratitude. You showed compassion, integrity, professionalism, and respect for our beloved Sharon. A special thanks to Bobbie, Dana and Bob. Also, to our “special angels” Sheila and Heather.

