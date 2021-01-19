ABBEVILLE — Funeral services for Francis J. Broussard, Sr., 65, will be held Tuesday January 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at New Life Church in Abbeville, with Pastor Lane Payne Pastor of New Life Church officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday January 19, 2021 at David Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until time of services. Burial will be held in Lindale City Cemetery in Lindale Texas, on Wednesday January 20, 2021 at 2:00 P.M..

Francis a resident of Abbeville passed away Sunday January 17, 2021 at Abbeville General Hospital. Francis was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed by all.

Survivors include his wife Patricia Williams Broussard; his father Edwin Broussard; three sons Reggie and his wife Katherine Broussard, Brock and his wife Shawn Broussard, and Francis Jr. and his wife Lindsay Broussard; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; his brothers Edwin Broussard Jr. and Marion Broussard; and three sisters Susan B. Abadie, Sandra B. LeBlanc, and Judy B. Champagne.

Francis was preceded in death by his mother Thelma Abshire Broussard; and two brothers Michael and Gerald Broussard.

Condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates.

All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

David Funeral home 2600 Charity St. Abbeville 337-893- 3777 is in charge of arrangements.