ABBEVILLE — Memorial services for Georgia Lee “Joe” Bertrand, 93, will be held Thursday December 12, 2019, at 2:00 PM in David Funeral Home, with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday December 12, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of services. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Ms Georgia was a Graduate of the Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Alexandria, and was Nursing Director of Surgery at Erath Hospital.

Survivors include son Mark Bertrand and husband Peter Pierce of San Rafael CA; brother in law C.J. Bertrand of Abbeville and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband Hugh J. Bertrand; her daughter Karen Ann Bertrand, parents John and Alzina Dyson Lee; and her siblings Israel and Peter Lee, Clementine Lee, Odelia Thibodeaux, Leontine Moss, Evy Langlnais, and Lucille Melancon.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Acadiana, Eastridge Nursing Center, Senior Helpers of Lafayette and Dr, Ronald Lahasky and staff. Also a very special thanks to Dorothy Lee, Christine Denis, Cindy Guidry, Bonnie Hollier, Betty Wilson.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Hospice of Acadian 2600 Johnson St. Lafayette LA, 70503.

David Funeral Home 2600 Charity St. 337-893-3777 Abbeville LA is in charge of arrangements.