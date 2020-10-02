June 21, 1955 ~ October 1, 2020

DELCAMBRE — Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Miguez Cemetery honoring the life of Ginger Marie Delcambre, 65, who died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Miguez Cemetery with Pastor Edward Stroud officiating the services.

Ginger enjoyed arts and crafts, she was an exceptional seamstress. Her firm belief in God ultimately gave her peace.

She is survived by her two brothers, Jimmy Delcambre and his wife, Lucinda, and Clint Delcambre; and her beloved puppy, Mason.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton Delcambre and the former Velma Mae Martin.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and Share Care USA for the outstanding care that they showed Ginger and our family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.