KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Gloria Guillot, 80, who died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Abshire Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bert Guillot of Kaplan; her four sons, Leon Maitre and his wife, Christine of Dallas, TX, Farryl Guillot and his wife, Lisa of Kaplan, Tony Collins and his wife, Jean of Opelousas, and Darwin Guillot and his wife, Charlene of Iowa; her two daughters, Monica Lormand of Ebenezer amd Joyce Wright of Bennett, CO; 21 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Darryl Collins; her daughter, Britt "Buzz" Roberson; her son-in-law, Neal Lormand; her parents, Clifton Maitre and the former Isaure Leleaux; her brother, Fred Gautreaux; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Guillot Richard; and her parents-in-law, Clase and Joyce Guillot.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM; Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM.

