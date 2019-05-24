April 27, 1929 ~ May 22, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Gorchin Joseph Stelly, 90, who died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Vermilion Health Care Center. He will be laid to rest at Suire Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

He is survived by his two sons, Roland Stelly and his wife, Corinna of Kaplan and Michael Stelly of Forked Island; four daughters, Mary and her husband, Mitchell Broussard of Meaux, Belva Jane and her husband, Donald Gaspard of Kaplan, Linda and her husband, Bill Bridges of Indian Bayou, and Christy Stelly of Forked Island; four brothers, Raymond Stelly of Kaplan, Hildrie Stelly, Sr. of Forked Island, Ivy Stelly of Forked Island, and Donald Stelly of Forked Island; 22 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Gaspard Stelly; his parents, Adlar Stelly and the former Edia Rung; four brothers, Ronald Stelly, Irving Stelly, Mallan Stelly and Joyce "Pedro" Stelly; two sisters, Earline Touchet and Renola Vidrine; and one grandchild, Brent Stelly.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 2:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 10:30 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Stelly family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.