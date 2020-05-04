August 1, 1924 ~ May 1, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held honoring the life of Gurthel V. Decuire, 95, who died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers are Robert Nugier, Jason Cabrol, Barry Broussard, Lawrence Decuire, Jr., Olton Decuire, and Jonathan Vincent. Honorary pallbearer will be Toby Broussard.

She is survived by her two sons, Lawrence Decuire, Sr. and his wife, Pat of Melder, and Allen Decuire and his wife, Cindy of Perry; her two daughters, Deloris Cabrol and her husband, Carl of Meaux and Cheryl Broussard and her husband, Marty of Abbeville; her brother, Stanley Vincent of Abbeville; her sister, Wyonna Broussard of Kaplan; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great granchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ollen J. Decuire; her daughter, Elaine Quebodeaux; her great granddaughter, Lawren Hailey Decuire; her parents, Lawrence Vincent and the former Eumaya Ditch; her brothers, Riley Vincent, Russell Vincent, Nolan Vincent, Ernest Vincent and Curtis vincent; and her sisters, Evelyn D. Pinkard, Verda Choate, Lillian Hardin and Rosella Vaughn.