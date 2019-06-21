April 18, 1933 ~ June 19, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Harris Kenneth LaPointe, 86, who died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Cody Miller officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Luke LeBlanc, Justin LeBlanc, Aaron LaPointe, Chris Meaux, Brandon Pursiful and Stephen Pursiful.

Harris was a graduate of Abbeville High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force who served our country during the Vietnam Era, having been stationed in New Mexico, Lake Charles, Bermuda, North Dakota and Texas. He enjoyed square dancing with his wife, Helen, also enjoyed woodworking and working in the yard.

Harris is survived by his two daughters, Cheryle Meaux and husband Steve of Abbeville, and Diana LeBlanc and husband Randy of Crowley; two sons, Kenneth LaPointe and wife MJ of Lenoir City, TN, and Al LaPointe of Abbeville; grandchildren, Chris Meaux and wife Rebecca of Abbeville, Allison Meaux of McKinney, Tx, Jessica Pursiful and husband James of Greenwell Springs, LA, Luke LeBlanc and wife Amber of Denham Springs, LA, Justin LeBlanc and wife Ashley of Baton Rouge, Jason LaPointe and wife Jessica of Atlanta, GA, Jeremy LaPointe of Atlanta, Danielle LaPointe of Lafayette, and Aaron LaPointe of Abbeville; twenty-one great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Landry of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Broussard LaPointe; brother, Jimmy Garber; great grandson, Kyren Balderaz; mother, Beulah Garber; and step-father, Henry Garber.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM; Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

