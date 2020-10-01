November 23, 1940 ~ September 29, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Harry John Champagne, 79, who died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Maison duMonde Living Center. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Eric Primeaux, Leonard Primeaux, Travis LeBlanc and Mark Creswell.

Harry is survived by his brother, Hartwell Champagne; four sisters, Myrtis Davidson, Zola Frith, Helen Broussard (Leeward), and Wilda Ponder (Thomas); and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clerphe Champagne and the former Lucille Cormier; sisters, Winnie Richard (Ovey), and Beverly Primeaux (Shelton); and sister-in-law, Frances Champagne.

