January 8, 1926 ~ March 3, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Helen Bourque Bertrand, 94, who died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.

Helen was a Christian woman of very deep faith. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She was a self-taught “Folk Art” artist. Helen enjoyed music, dancing, singing, and playing both guitar and piano. She also loved flowers, gardening, and all animals.

Helen is survived by two sons, Sidney “Lee” Bertrand and his wife Dora of Abbeville and Steven Bertrand and his wife Deborah of Abbeville; three daughters, Glenda Richard and her husband Edgar of Carencro, Peggy Ramke and her husband Allen of Abbeville, and Jackie Pedigo and her husband Chris of Abbeville; one sister, Bernice Hebert of New Iberia; ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and loyal companion, her dog, Scruffy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney “Bee” Bertrand; her parents, Arteuse Jim Bourque, and the former Bertha Dubois; brother, Preston Bourque; and three sisters, Edna Bourque, Marietta Bourque, and Ruby B. Primeaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 pm; Friday, March 6, 2020 from 8:00 A.M. until 9:45 A.M. when the procession will depart for the church.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the excellent care Helen received at Abbeville General Hospital, emergency room staff, and the respectful, generous, and attentive care given to our mother by Vickie Nunez.

