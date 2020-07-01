DELCAMBRE – Funeral services will be celebrated for Howard Charles LaCoste, Jr., age 56, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Evangeline Funeral Home with Fr. Francois Sainte-Marie officiating. Interment will follow at Migues Cemetery.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday at 8:00 am until service time.

A native of Lafayette and resident of Abbeville, Mr. LaCoste passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence.

He is survived by two sons, Adam LaCoste and Markie and Howard LaCoste, III and Racheal all of Abbeville; five daughters, Dorothy McCarty of Morgan City, Sasha Sinegal and Deron, Paige LaCoste and Dustin Renard and Paula LaCoste all of Abbeville and Heather LaCoste of Lafayette; two brothers, Wayne LaCoste and Wade LaCoste and Deborah and two sisters, JoAnn LaCoste and Linda Davis and sixteen grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Charles LaCoste, Sr. and Dorothy Marie LeBlanc LaCoste and one brother, Kerry LaCoste.

Pallbearers will be Sasha Sinegal, Adam LaCoste, Dustin Renard, Howard LaCoste, III, Deron Sinegal and Jeremy LeBlanc.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dorothy LaCoste, Paige LaCoste and Paula LaCoste.

