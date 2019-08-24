ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Irene L. Dronet, 95, will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 1:00PM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 1:30PM.

Irene, the devoted wife of the late Brigadier General Curney J. Dronet, passed away at 10:15AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Irene was born in Erath, LA on January 6, 1924. She was the daughter of Etienne and Rita LeBlanc.

She is survived by her seven children, Phyllis LeBlanc, Curney, Jr. “Sonny” (Charlene) Dronet, David (Jenny) Dronet, Bryan (Loretta) Dronet, Jody (Dana) Dronet, Leslie (Mark) Mencacci, Claire Bernard (Mark Dubroc); 20 grandchildren; 44 Great Grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; and respective spouses; and two sisters, Leona Poche and Lois Lanphear.

Irene was a caring, affectionate, loving, and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was the steadfast matriarch of the Dronet family that was the joy of her life. Irene was always a beacon of love and positivity. She never had an unkind word to say, and greeted everyone with a heart-warming smile. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curney J. Dronet; her parents, Etienne and Rita LeBlanc; a sister, Inez Vincent; a brother, Guy LeBlanc (Peggy); and a son in law, Lloyd “Tiger” LeBlanc.

The family would like to thank the Dronet’s Caregivers, Danielle Broussard (granddaughter), Tonya Broussard, Karen Latiolais, and Paulette Scott. The family extends a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice Care.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangement.