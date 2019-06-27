LAFAYETTE — Irvin Joseph Arceneaux, 75, was born on March 7, 1944 in Lacassine, LA.

Mr. Arceneaux passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette, LA.

Mr. Arceneaux was originally from Jennings, LA and was residing in Lafayette, LA at the time of his passing.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Joyce Bebee Arceneaux; daughters, Yvette Choate (Charles) of Abbeville, and Genee’ Derks (Shayne) of Moss Bluff; grandchildren, Ashley Richard of Jennings, Paige Sims (Justin) of Lake Arthur, Leah Finn (Dusttin) of Fenton, Logan Derks of Houston; Bennett Choate of Abbeville, Boyd Choate of Abbeville, 9 great grandchildren; and sisters, Rosie Richards (Conley) and Lou Anna Carty, both of Jennings.

In honoring Mr. Arceneaux’s wishes, his remains have been donated to the LSU Health Sciences Center for medical science and a private Memorial Service will be set at a later date.