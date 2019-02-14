May 14, 1930 ~ February 6, 2019

A memorial service will be held at Kaplan Baptist Church, 400 N. Trahan Ave., Kaplan on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM honoring the life of James Monroe White Jr., 88, who died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Maison duMonde Living Center.

James is survived by his son, Samuel White and his wife, Carolyn; two daughters, Shelley Baldwin and her husband, David and Tonya White and her husband, Troy; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jame Monroe White, Sr. and the former Theresa Joffroin; sons, Jimmy White and Daniel White; and three sisters, Ada Guillot, Rita Fangue and Dovie Landry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Kaplan Baptist Church, 400 N. Trahan Ave., Kaplan on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:30 AM until time of service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.