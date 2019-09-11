James T. LeBlanc, Sr. passed away Sunday September 8 surrounded by family and friends

Born in 1941 and raised in Vermillion parish, Terry was Simonet and Oza LeBlanc’s youngest of 5 children

Terry served in the US Marine Corp from 1960- 1966 before beginning a career with Schlumberger from which he retired in 1996

Terry was a 32 degree Mason, a Shriner and a member of the Marine Corp League, Choctaw Detachment.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Javis and Gerald “Bud” LeBlanc and a sister Gloria LeBlanc Landry

Terry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Duhon LeBlanc, son Terry LeBlanc Jr. his wife Wendy and their children, Sarah Catherine and Anne Elise. Son Steven C. LeBlanc his wife Patricia and their children Emily and Andre’

Prior to his illness, Terry enjoyed an active and blessed life with family and friends. Motorhome travel throughout the US, cruises to South America, numerous hunting and fishing trips and always attending countless sporting, school and church events his grandchildren participated in.

Services will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, Saturday September 14. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services to follow. Terry will receive military honors, a Masonic service and will lay to rest at the Louisiana National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital and or St. Jude Children’s hospital.