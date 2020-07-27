October 17, 1933 ~ July 27, 2020

MAURICE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Jane Ladonna Bergeron Hebert, 86, who died Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services.

In her spare time, Jane enjoyed Bingo, reading western books, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her eight children, John Kenneth Hebert of Maurice, Cheryl Nicol and her husband, Mark of New Iberia, Kerry Hebert and his wife, Peggy of Kaplan, Donna Pellerin and her husband, Darrel of Kaplan, Clint Hebert and his wife, Anita of Georgia, and Jody Hebert and his wife, Tonya of Maurice; daughter-in-law, Mona Hebert of Abbeville; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and two sisters, Francis Delores Bergeron Falgout and Lula Mae Bergeron Broussard.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorna Trahan Bergeron; father, Clarence Bergeron; husband, John Roland Hebert; two sons, Daniel Hebert and Troy Hebert; one great-great grandson; and one sister, Audrey Dean Bergeron.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 1:30 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Special thanks to all her caregivers at Eastridge Nursing and Rehabilitation, where they have helped care for her since 2010. We are grateful for all that you have done for her. Thank you to Hospice of Acadiana for the support and guidance through this most difficult time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.