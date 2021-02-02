ERATH — A Celebration of Life Gathering for Jason Paul Nunez, 67, will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 10:00AM until 12:00PM. Services will be held at 11:00AM in David Funeral Home of Erath with Rev. Chris Fuselier officiating .

Jason, a native and life resident of Erath passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 in his residence surrounded by his family. He was an avid bird watcher especially Purple Martins. He enjoyed tracking their migration and building their bird houses. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and all outdoor activities. He was a member of BCA and APA pool leagues for many years.

He is survived by his mother, Marjerine Nunez of Erath, two sons, Mitchell Nunez and wife Tammy of Delcambre, Kirk Nunez and fiancée Leslie Picard of New Iberia, brothers, Scotty Nunez and wife Harriet of Erath, Carson Nunez and wife Fran of Erath, sisters, Vickie Nunez of New Iberia, Lanette LeBlanc and husband Robert of Delcambre, grandchildren, Damon, Noel, Tyler, Mason, Layla, Gracie and Ava.

He was preceded in death by his father, R.J. “Slim” Nunez and a brother, Earlon Nunez.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements. 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.