KAPLAN – Funeral Services for Jimmie E. Gaspard, 72, will be held at 3:30PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at David Funeral Chapel of Abbeville with Deacon Bill Vincent officiating. Interment will follow at Abshire Cemetery in Meaux.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 11:00AM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the services.

A native of Abbeville and a resident of Kaplan, Mr. Gaspard died at his residence on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Jimmie retired after working as a funeral director for over 30 years serving family in their time of need. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of his life. He was also known for his love for people.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Landry Gaspard of Kaplan; two sons, David R. Gaspard and his wife Jessica of Kaplan and Gerard Gaspard of Kaplan; five grandchildren, Damian Gaspard and his wife Chalie, Paula Leblanc and her husband Duston, Stacey Hollier and her husband Lance, Alex Gaspard, and Allie Gaspard; six great grandchildren, Cade Prejean, Cole Thibodeaux, Owen Gaspard, Ross Hollier, Landon Hollier, and Adaleigh Hollier; a brother, Fedlis Gaspard, Jr.; and one sister, Lucy G. Meaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fedlis Gaspard, Sr. and Cora Broussard Gaspard; and three brothers, Calvin Gaspard, Carrol Gaspard, and Ronald Gaspard.

Serving pallbearers will be Duston LeBlanc, Damian Gaspard, Francis Landry, Kevin Landry, Randy Duhon, and Fedlis Gaspard, Jr.

