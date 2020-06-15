August 24, 1934 ~ June 13, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Jimmy Don (Pappy) Graham 85, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family at his home, as he left this world to be with his Lord and Savior. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Steve Delino officiating the services. Pallbearers are his grandsons, Tyler Graham, Jeremy Graham, Jason Otterstatter, Steven Delino, Jimmy Delino, and Joshua Pool. Honorary pallbearers are his sons, Ricky and John Graham and son in law, Therran Pool.

Jimmy was born on August 24, 1934, in Humble, Texas, to John and Ruby Graham. Jimmy was a very hard worker, a jack of all trades. His hobbies were building things, cutting grass, working on his vehicles, having long conversations. He didn’t believe in idle time, he would fix it then, never wait till tomorrow. Jimmy worked for over 30 years in the oilfield with Diamond M Offshore Company, which he traveled the country and overseas, which he really enjoyed.

He loved and cared for his beloved mother in law, whom he loved as his own mother, who suffered for many years with Alzheimer’s, and also cared for his loving wife, Mary for 14 years who has Dementia. What a heart of gold our father/grandfather had. He had great love for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Ranels Graham of Abbeville; children, Ricky Graham (Mary) of Lafayette, John Graham (Yvonne) of Abbeville, Donna Graham of Abbeville, Sheila G Delino (Steve) of Abbeville, and Belinda G Pool (Therran) of Abbeville.

He was beyond blessed with 14 grandchildren, Nicole G Duhon, Skye G Hildenbrand, Tyler Graham, Mandy G Kurisko, Jeremy Graham, Jason Otterstatter, Dawn Otterstatter (deceased), Marissa 0 Landry, Angel D Lormand, Steven Delino, Jimmy Delino, Summer P Bird, Candi P Lange, and Joshua Pool. 32 great grandchildren, Randi and Kaden Duhon, Annabelle and Cameron Hildenbrand, Ellie, Ethan, Emily and Justin Kurisko, Chase Bergeron, Jaylen Graham, Elias Otterstatter, Ganyn and

Jaxton Landry, Kylie and Kaden Lormand, Evelyn and Norah Delino, Evan, Jaiden and Brady Delino, Maki, Ariana and Elijah Bird, Hunter Pool, Anna Marie, Emma, Madison and Kinley Lange, Isabelle, Liam, Ethan and Dawson Pool.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, John James Graham and Ruby Roark Graham, Annie H. Shanks (mother in law), and his beloved granddaughter, Dawn Otterstatter; and great granddaughter, Ashley Kurisko.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.