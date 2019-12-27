March 30, 1937 ~ December 19, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana, for Jimmy Vice, age 82, who passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 19, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Father Louis Richard, pastor of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, will officiate at the mass.

Jimmy was born in Meaux, Louisiana, on March 30, 1937, to Hilda and Johnny Vice, the fifth of eight children. He attended Meaux High School and graduated as a member of the class of 1955. The memories he spoke of most often from school were about basketball, his Meaux Tiger teammates, the agriculture classes and Coach Rupert. Although he lived in other communities, he said that Meaux felt like home. He was very grateful to be able to spend his last years there. After high school graduation, Jimmy was awarded a basketball scholarship to Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now ULL). He and his 1956-57 basketball teammates from SLI were recently honored at a ULL basketball game. It was a great day for reminiscing with old friends and a very proud night for him! Jimmy did not complete his education at SLI, but later returned to school at McNeese State University and got his Bachelor of Science, Masters and Specialist degrees.

Jimmy was very proud to be a Vermilion Parish educator. He was a social studies teacher and basketball coach at Erath High School, an assistant principal at North Vermilion High School and a principal at Indian Bayou Elementary School. He tried to be fair when it came to discipline, but firmly believed in “spare the rod, spoil the child”. The guy could swing a paddle!

Over the last few weeks and months, Jimmy was very lucky to be surrounded by his family, good friends and by the amazing sitters whose care allowed him to stay in his home. Rhonda, Kitty and Samantha added kind nursing, good cooking and fun conversation to his days and nights. They were a blessing to him and his family. The St. Joseph Hospice staff also were instrumental in keeping Jimmy comfortable and safe at home. Their compassion, spiritual guidance and medical care were wonderful.

Jimmy’s survivors include his daughters, Denise Nugent and husband Keith, and Jackie Abshire and husband Oscar; his sons, Martin Vice and his wife Cathy, and Jules Vice and his wife Cyndi; his daughter-in-law, Irma Vice; his grandchildren, Simone Nugent, Brittany Geist, Lane Andrews, Evan Andrews, Barrett Nugent, Olivia O’Sullivan, Kimberly Harkness, Trevor Vice, Bailey Vice, Gavin Vice, Sam Vice, John Vice, Laci Vice and Zoe Vallot; his great-grandchildren, Beckham O’Sullivan, Ellie Andrews, Rosie O’Sullivan, Jolie Harkness, Branson Poirier, Lillianna Vice, and Luke Vice; and his siblings, Hazel Trahan, Wiltz Vice, Fanny Broussard and Kenneth Vice.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilda and Johnny Vice, a son, Keith Vice, and his siblings, Eula Bourque, Hubert Vice and John Allen Vice.

The family will receive friends at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St, Abbeville, at 10:00 am on January 3, 2020, and a rosary will be recited at 10:30 am.

