January 23, 1995 ~ November 2, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Joe Del Duhon, IV, 25, who died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Hayes Doucet, Canon Clark, Chelcie Sonnier, Blaythe Painter, Kenneth Johnson, Cy Boudreaux, Boyd Denais, and Sklyer Touchet.

Joe Del will be remembered by his loved ones for being a naturally gifted athlete who possessed a big heart, his generosity, his selflessness, and kindness. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

He is survived by his parents, Joe Del Duhon, III and Donde Hoffpauir; brother, Hayes Doucet; two sisters, Taylor Duhon and Brooklyn Comeaux; paternal grandmother, Barabara Baudoin and her husband, Rodney; maternal grandparents, Larry Hoffpauir and his wife, Linda; nieces, Kinsley Hebert and Knova LeBlanc; aunts, Nikki Baudoin, Barbara Lynn Duhon, Donna Duhon, Crystal Daigle and Kaysha Clark; first cousins, Keesha Touchet, Skyler Touchet, Cameron Duhon and Cannon Clark; and his four-legged best friend, Drake.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joe Del Duhon, Sr.; uncle, Joe Del Duhon, II; and first cousin, Kylan Langlinais.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

