A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Joe M. Chapman, age 84, at 10:30 on Saturday, October 5 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre, LA.

Visitation will begin at the Church at 9:00 with a rosary at 9:45.

Joe was born in Lineville, Alabama and entered the US Navy in 1954. He met his wife Barbara Chapman in the Navy and they were both honorably discharged in 1958, the year of their marriage. Joe attained his degree in Industrial Arts from USL in 1962 and later master’s degrees in education in 1972 and 1975.

He lived most of his adult life in Delcambre where he taught industrial arts and was the guidance counselor for over 20 years at Delcambre High School, retiring from Iberia Parish Schools. During this time, he re-enlisted in the Louisiana National Guard eventually retiring in 1994 with honors and the rank of First Sargent.

He was the President of the Delcambre Shrimp Festival for 27 years, member of the Port commission, town councilman and started Boy Scout Troop 87. Through his years as a teacher and leader in the community he impacted many lives. He was a selfless servant who would later consider the town of Delcambre to be his home.

Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rita V (Barbara) Chapman of New Iberia, his sons Bryant Chapman and wife Marcelle of Houston Texas and Stuart Chapman and his wife Penny of Thibodeaux, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, JC and Tiny Chapman and one sister, Mattie Ree Harris, all of Lineville, Alabama.