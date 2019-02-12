February 24, 1959 ~ February 10, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church honoring the life of John Allen Williams, 59, who passed away peacefully Sunday, February 10, 2019 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Ernest Williams officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Terry Mouton Williams of Kaplan; his son, Adrian Blake Williams and his wife, Camille of Kaplan; one daughter, Jade Williams McGowen and her husband, Dorian of Houston, TX; nine grandchildren, Kinzlee, Paizlee, and Zavier Williams, A’Maiah, Remi, Peyton, Asia, Braylen, and Baleigh McGowen; his mother, Elizabeth Hunter Williams; three sisters, Elizabeth Williams Rudd of Kaplan, Ann Katherine Williams of Kaplan, and Mary Soloman of Kaplan; and four brothers, Joseph Williams of Kaplan, Anthony Paul Williams of Kaplan, Stanley Williams of Kaplan, and Edward Williams of Fort Walton, FL.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Williams Sr.; three brothers, Kenneth Williams, Ernest Williams II, and Leo Williams; one sister, Edna Williams Campbell; and one nephew, Demetris Williams.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church, 622 E. Veterans Memorial Drive, on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.