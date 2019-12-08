ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for John Bennett Hulin, 88, will be at 11:00AM Saturday December 7, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Manny Fernandez officiating. Interment will follow in Bancker Cemetery in Henry.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath Friday December 6, 2016 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8:00AM until service time.

John, a lifelong resident of Henry passed away Thursday December 5, 2019 in his residence. He was a Farmer, worked for Prairie Gregg Drainage and was a member of the Henry Volunteer Fire Dept. for 42 years.

He is survived by his sons, Steve Hulin and wife Suzanne of Leroy, Fabian Hulin and wife Gloria of Henry, and Duell Peter Hulin and wife Denise of Henry, his grandchildren, Shanna Meaux, Shane Hulin, Stacy Broussard, Crystal Kirkconnell, Ashley Eichorn, Zachary Hulin, and Caleb Hulin, great grandchildren, Katy Meaux, Allison Meaux, Hunter Hulin, Gabrielle Hulin, Collin Broussard, Maddie Broussard, Mia Broussard, Chelsie Kirkconnell, William KIrkconnell, Sadie Kirkconnell, Audrey Eichorn, Bennett Eichorn, Catlyn Hulin, and Easton Hulin, great great grandchildren, Whitley and Walker Broussard.

He is preceded in death by his wife Eula Mae Duhon Hulin, his parents, J. Duell and Idelle Dugas Hulin, a brother Edward Hulin and a grandson Eddie Hulin.

Readers are Shanna Meaux and Deborah Eckholdt. Gift bearers are Crystal KIrkconnell, Ashley Eichorn, and Stacy Broussard.Music provided by Katy Meaux.

Serving as his Pallbearers will be Steve Hulin, Fabian Hulin, Duell Hulin, Shane Hulin, Zachary Hulin, Caleb Hulin, Jeff Meaux, and Ryan Kirkconnell.

Serving as his Honorary Pallbearers will be Ross Eichorn, Travis Broussard, John Hebrin, Hunter Hulin, Collin Broussard, William Kirkconnell, and Bennett Eichorn.

The Hulin family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Acadian Hospice and his wonderful sitters.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 East Putnam Street Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.