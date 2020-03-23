John Krmenec “Poppa John”

June 30, 1945 ~ March 21, 2020

KAPLAN — Private graveside services will be held honoring the life of John “Poppa John” Krmenec, 74, who died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Cossinade Cemetery with Pastor Lane Payne officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Freida Mathews Krmenec of Kaplan; his three sons, John Michael Krnenec and his wife, Deanie of West Monroe, John Lyle Herpin and his wife. Krystal of Valdosta, GA and Danny Herpin and his wife, Ty Walsh of Maurice; his two daughters, Dora and her husband, Bob Carr of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Jeanne and her husband, Kent LeMaire of Kaplan; his daughter-in-law, Sharon Herpin; his six sisters, his two brothers, his 16 grandchildren; and his 12 great granchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernand Krmenec and the former Vivian Bryce; and his son, T-Tom Herpin.

