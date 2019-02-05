December 03, 1945 - February 03, 2019

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, JoLane M. Primeaux passed away peacefully at the age of 73.

She leaves her memory to be cherished by her two daughters, Linda Simon and husband Mike of Erath and Martina Baudoin and husband Tim of Abbeville; her five grandchildren Sydney “CC” Baudoin, Kala Simon, Keri Beasley and husband Johnny, Amber Gastal and husband Seth, Kelli Broussard and wife Emily; six great grandchildren, Landon, Haden, Casey, Talan, Kohen & Lyla.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Presley; her parents Eudore “Kim” & Mazie “PeeWee” Menard; and only brother Harold Menard.

To those who knew her she was a loving & hard working mother, grandmother & great grandmother. She worked in retail for 40 years.

She will be greatly missed by those who loved her. It comforts us to know that her and her husband’s souls are reunited for eternity.

