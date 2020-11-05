Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice for Joseph "Bruce" Alton Broussard, 77, who passed away on November 3, 2020.

Pastor Dwayne Bourgeois will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in the Broussard Family Cemetery.

Mr. Broussard, a resident of Maurice, was the son of the late Philibert Broussard and the former Eva Mhire.

He is survived by his children, Alton Broussard Jr, Kathy B. Gary (Danny), Karen Broussard, Dianne B. Romero (Anthony) and Darrell Broussard (Ellen); 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Bourgeois; and brothers, Lawrence and Dalton Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Philibert and Eva Broussard; sisters, Eunice Broussard, Zula Broussard and Gladys Theriot; brothers, John, Hector, Minus and Claybert Brousssard; and daughter-in-law, JoAnn Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Gary, Dexter Broussard, Michael Bernard, Glenn David Jr, Drake Broussard and Billy Gary.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Max David and Abbey Broussard.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.