Funeral services will be held on March 27, 2021, at a 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, Louisiana, for Joseph Charles Giglio, Sr., 91, who passed from this life to the next on March 23, 2021, surrounded by those he loved and who loved him, including especially his wife of 69 years, Loretta Baum Giglio.

For family members and friends who are unable to attend on Saturday, at 1:00 P.M., the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Joseph C. Giglio, Sr.. To join the group, click the link below and then "join group". The video will appear on this group at service time 1:00 P.M. You may also share memories, pictures and condolences to the family in this group.

Facebook link: www.facebook.com/groups/josephgiglio/

After serving in the U. S. Army, Joe studied Animal Husbandry at Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in 1951. Thereafter, Joe enjoyed a 55-year career in the medical field for Charles Pfizer and Company. For many years Joe worked as a professional sales representative, and eventually, after retirement from full-time work, he continued representing Pfizer as a senior ambassador, traveling to many states, three times to Canada and twice to France. He received many awards and honors over his long career with Pfizer. He was an active parishioner and supporter of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for over 64 years. The first love of his life was Loretta Baum, devoted wife and mother of his children. But, no story of Joe’s life would be complete without mentioning his second love, the farms in Pointe Coupee, where he raised cattle, grew vegetables and potatoes, and later with tenant farmers, soybeans, wheat, corn, and sugarcane.

Joe, or as some called him, “J. C.” was born in Batchelor, Louisiana, on August 16, 1929. He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Nancy Giglio, a sister, Adele Giglio Robillard, of Morganza, Louisiana, and a brother Dominic Giglio of Baton Rouge. He is survived by two sisters, Shirley Soprano of Torbert, Louisiana, and Rose Bryan of Dallas, Texas.

Joe and Loretta had three children, all of whom survive him: Joseph C. Giglio, Jr., married to Deborah Dupuy Giglio; Loretta Ann Giglio, married to Bryan Neal Dronet, Sr.; and Marie Elizabeth Giglio, married to Glen Olivier Raggio, Sr.

Joe was especially proud of his ten grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren who survived him: Joseph C. Giglio, III, married to Margaret “Peggy” Perry Giglio, and their children, Joseph C. “Charlie” Giglio, IV and Kellen Margaret Giglio; Kathryn Giglio, married to Lance Strother, and their children, Madeline Grace “Maddy” Strother, Landon Grady Strother, and Gracie Elizabeth Strother; Lori Giglio, married to Shawn Carter, and their children Isabel Carmen “Izzy” Carter and Callie Elizabeth Carter; David Giglio, married to Brooke Latiolais Giglio, and their children, Caroline Ella Giglio, Owen Thomas Giglio, Andrew David Giglio, and Elizabeth Kate Giglio; Linda Giglio, married to Derek Foreman, and their children, Gabriel Joseph Foreman, Clare Catherine Foreman, Anna Grace Foreman, and Luke Michael Foreman; Renée Dronet, married to Seth Rounsaville, and their children, Ty Rounsaville and Chloe Rounsaville; Bryan Neal Dronet, Jr., married to Annie Pecue Dronet, and their son, Christian Dronet; and Alyson Dronet and her son Thomas Dronet; Glen Olivier Raggio, Jr., married to Mindy Raggio, and their children Hope Lavonne Raggio and Ava Grace Raggio; and James Raggio, married to Kaysha Cormier Raggio, and their son Jackson Paul Raggio.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue at Martin & Castille’s DOWNTOWN location on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Entombment will follow in St. John Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Giglio, III, David Giglio, Neal Dronet, Glen Raggio, Jr, James Raggio, Brett Robillard, Paul Billings, and Gino Soprano. Honorary pallbearers are Rodney Robillard, Jr., Herb Billings, Chad Soprano, Terry Horne, Frank Compagno, Lee Johnson, Tom Worth, Don Webb, Kenny Self, Amy Self, Carl Marler, Jude Bourque, and the many in the medical field with whom Joe worked, from the President and CEO of Pfizer to the doctors and their staffs numbering in the hundreds, whom he met and worked with as he traveled through the territories that he worked.

The family is extremely grateful for the service of Joe’s caregivers, Becky Senegal, Paulette Scott, Tanya Broussard, Abby Thomas, Helen Cormier, and Elmo Breaux, and of Hospice of Acadiana, especially Nurse Karen Nelson, the many Hospice volunteers, and Kent Zeringue and all of his volunteers with Hospice’s Food with Love Ministry.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Giglio’s name to the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 515 Cathedral Street, Lafayette, LA 70501; the Holy Family / Teurlings Scholarship Fund, 200 St. John Street, Lafayette, LA 70501; or to Hospice of Acadiana Food With Love Ministry, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.