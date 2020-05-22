September 14, 1954 ~ May 20, 2020

ERATH — Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Erath honoring the life of Joseph Charles Milliman Jr., 65, who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating the services.

He is survived by his daughter, Joni Milliman Hebert and her husband, Aaron; son, Jed Adam Milliman; two grandchildren, Kelbi Hebert and Knoah Hebert; sister, Mona Milliman Hebert; and two brothers, Eddie Milliman and David Milliman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Charles Milliman, Sr. and the former Darnella LeBlanc; and son, Joseph Charles “Chas” Milliman, Jr.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.