September 13, 1932 ~ December 13, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Joseph A. Guidry, 87, who died Friday, December 13, 2019

He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Cody Miller, Jenson Dennies, Damon Fontenot, Dennis LeBlanc, Keith Mouton and Eric Mouton.

Joseph was inducted in the Hall of Fame for Louisiana Cattle Festival in 2006 and 2009.

Joseph is survived by his daughters, Kim Guidry and Tina Guidry Miller (Cody); granddaughter, Lacy Dennies (Jenson); and a sister, Joyce Mathiew.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Trahan Guidry, son, Timothy Guidry; parents, Odeon and Theresa Guidry; and sister, Hazel Guidry Mayard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, December 16, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession departs for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.