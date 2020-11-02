March 14, 1933 ~ October 25, 2020

ABBEVILLE – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home – Abbeville honoring the life of Joseph Meaux, 87, who lost his life on Sunday, October 25.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery following the funeral service with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating. Pallbearers will be David Meaux, Jude Meaux, Steven Aldrich, Kirby London, Christopher Gaspard and Scott Griffin.

Joe was a very devoted husband and father. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and served 28 years. He made the Air Force his career working in the personnel department until he retired at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in 1980. After, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 15 years until his retirement in 1995. Joe was an avid football fan. He even played football during his high school years at Abbeville High School.

He is survived by his son, David James Meaux; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Paige (Noble) Meaux; grandsons, Christopher James Meaux and Jeremy Ross Meaux; great-granddaughter, Dakota Marie Meaux; daughter, Michelle Ann (Meaux) Aldrich; son-in-law, Steven Ross Aldrich; grandchildren, Megan Grace Aldrich and Daniel Paul Aldrich; daughter, Cynthia Lynn (Meaux) London; son-in-law, Kirby Anthony London; brother, James William Meaux; niece, Jacqueline Marie Meaux; nephew, Claude Jude Meaux; step-sons, Christopher Gaspard, Timothy Gaspard and Vance Gaspard; and numerous step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, and step-great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Nudes Meaux, Sr. and Gladys Marie Leleux; and wife, Joyce Claire Connor Meaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home – Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles Street, on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.

