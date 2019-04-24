Joyce Daigle

February 11, 1930 ~ April 21, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Mary Joyce Vincent Daigle, 89, who passed away on Easter, Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Lafayette, Louisiana of natural causes. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery, 515 Jacqulyn St., Abbeville, Louisiana with Pastor Todd Menard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Seth Daigle, Nathan Daigle, Jonathan Daigle, Kevin Daigle, John Bordelon and Gary Alpha, Jr.

Mawmaw Joyce was born on February 11, 1930 in Abbeville, Louisiana. She loved traveling, playing cards, golfing, and cooking for anybody and everybody, anytime, and her greatest joy was being around family and friends.

Joyce is survived by her children, John Daigle and wife Sylvia of Jackson, Mississippi, Becky Leumas and husband Chris of Hammond, Cheryl Derouen and husband Kimp of Lafayette, and Dwayne Daigle and spouse Connie of Lafayette; step-daughter, Susan Alpha and husband Gary, Sr. of Patterson; grandchildren, Kevin Daigle (Darla), Stacy Zamago (Mario), Michelle Emery (Lee), Jennifer Daigle (Tyler), Leslie Bordelon (John), Lauren Derouen, Seth Daigle (Eileen), Nathan Daigle, Hannah Daigle, Jonathan Daigle (Michela), Gary Alpha, Jr., and Victoria Alpha; great-grandchildren, Kyler, Ashlyn and Andon Daigle, Ella Rose and Jon Michael Daigle, Brittany Hebert (Justin) and Tristan Todd Vincent, Kaitlyn, Sophia, and Larissa Zamago, Logan Emery, Liam and Eliza Bordelon, and Coti and Oakley Alpha; great-great granddaughter, Emery Hebert; sister, Ruth Comeaux; and sister-in-law, Linda Vincent.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lessley Daigle; second husband, Ben Bodin; parents, Steve and Lena Vincent; sister, Ethel Bouillion; brothers, Larry Vincent and Donald Vincent; grandson, Brad Daigle; and great-granddaughter, Annabelle Bordelon.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM; Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

