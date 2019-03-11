Judith Ognibene

January 1, 1945 ~ March 10, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Judith Ann LaHaye Ognibene, 74, who died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

Judith met the love of her life on a blind date while attending the University of Southwestern Louisiana. She later married him the same day she graduated. She earned her bachelor’s degree in home economics. She and her husband, Gerald worked side by side at their family owned and operated restaurant Franks Drive In from 1967 until their retirement in 2005.

Judith is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gerald W. Ognibene; son, Jude Ognibene of Dallas, TX; daughter, Michelle Zagar and her husband, Todd of Monroe, LA; and three brothers, retired Judge Joseph LaHaye of Leonville; Dr. Thomas LaHaye of Eunice, and Dr. Philip LaHaye of Shreveport.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph LaHaye and the former Gladys Bacque.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:15 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.