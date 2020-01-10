April 12, 1939 ~ January 7, 2020

ABBEVILLE —A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Judy Elaine Floyd Olds, 80, who died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Eastridge Nursing Center. Pastor, Rev. Dr. Mollie McGee will officiate the service.

Judy was a lover of nature and animals, and especially loved shelties. She loved to travel and was an accomplished painter. She was a dearly loved mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael Olds and his wife Lisa of Durham, NC, and Randy Olds and his wife LaDonna of Quinlan, TX; six grandchildren, Heather Olds Fox, Zane Olds, Haydn Olds, Jeremy Olds, Conner Olds, and Sammy Olds; two great grandchildren, Olivia Olds and Milo Fox; one brother, Daniel Floyd and his wife Susan of San Diego, CA; and two sisters, Gloria Desormeaux of Abbeville, and Delores East and her husband Willie of Johnson City, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mervine Eddie Floyd and the former Francis Luquette; and one son, Dave Olds.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 12:00 PM until time of service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.