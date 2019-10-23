December 19, 1955 ~ October 21, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Judy Lynn Bellard, 63, who died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Farley Painter officiating the services.

Mrs. Bellard was a Betty Boop lover along with a fondness of cats and her love for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Nathan Bellard of Kaplan; her two sons, Jonathan Breaux and his wife, Staci of Church Point and Travis Breaux and his wife, Keri of Morse; her mother, Margaret Harrington Kritzer of Kaplan; her grandchildren, Braxton, Lane, Matthew, and Ellorie Breaux; her brother, Rudy James Bourque of Kaplan; her sister, Cindy Bourque Naquin and her husband, Rayford of Kaplan; her sister-in-law, Rita Bellard Pafford and her husband, Ray of Texas; her stepbrothers, Micheal Kritzer and Mark Kritzer; and her stepsister, Cynthia Kritzer Duncan.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rufus Bourque; and her stepfather, Forrest Kritzer.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:30 PM; Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Bellard family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.