A Celebration of Life Gathering for Judy Marie Touchet Broussard will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:00AM until noon with a service at 11:00AM with Father Johnathan Janise officiating.

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Judy Marie Touchet Broussard, left this world unexpectedly on June 7, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born in Abbeville, Louisiana and was a lifelong resident of Vermilion Parish. She spent her life caring for others, beginning with her brother and father after her mother passed away when she was a teenager. She and her husband raised four children and were fixtures at schools and sports fields for many years. Judy loved seeing children grow and took utmost care safely transporting “my kids” as a bus driver for the Vermilion Parish School Board until her retirement in 2008. She cared deeply for her family and was a hard worker who typically put others ahead of herself. She was a terrific cook and folks usually left her table absolutely stuffed. Her smile will be fondly remembered, as will her habit of calling people she cared about by pet names, like “Baby” or “Sugar.” Her family will remember her unconditional love. Her grandchildren will remember her as a person of good humor who spread happiness was “full of love” for her family. Her children will remember her as resourceful, resilient, supportive and possessing quiet strength. Her husband of 55 years will remember her as his “One and Only.” Never one to put herself in the forefront, Judy offered stalwart support for many.

She will be greatly missed by her husband Paul Minos Broussard, her son Karl (Sharee LeBlanc Broussard), daughters Sandra (Qusay Al-Qattan) and Karen (Cindy Artello) as well as nine grandchildren, including Evan, Alec and Seth Broussard; Jassim and Zoe Al-Qattan; Kegan Breaux and Joshua Hutson.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dalton Touchet and Zoe Simon Touchet as well as her younger brother Ronald “Duck” Touchet.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements 2600 Charity St. Abbeville, LA (337) 893-3777.