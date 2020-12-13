August 18, 2010 ~ December 10, 2020

ABBEVILLE—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Kaylee Abigail McLain who earned her angel wings on December 10, 2020 and entered eternal life at the innocent age of 10. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis J. Richard officiating the services. Concelebrants for the funeral mass will be Fr. Donald Bernard and Rev. Neil Pettit.

Kaylee was born on August 18, 2010 in Crowley, Louisiana.

Kaylee was a well-loved fourth grade student at Mount Carmel Elementary in Abbeville, where she earned the honor of being named “Child of Carmel” for the 2019-2020 school year, and was elected as Mount Carmel 4-H Secretary for 2020-2021. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, playing soccer, working with her 4-H pig, Pearl, swimming, and baking gluten free deserts. Kaylee was a past member of Southwest Louisiana Tumble and Cheer where she competed with Louisiana Voodoo Allstars.

She exemplified all that a true Christian child is through her love of God as well as her kind, giving, and loving nature. True to her happy, free spirit, Kaylee never met a stranger, and lit up any room she walked into. She brought constant joy to all those around her. Kaylee had a deep love and affection for her family that was evident in all she did. She enjoyed being an alter server at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville with her two older brothers.

Anyone who knew Kaylee knows her favorite shoe style was “no shoes” at all. She loved being barefoot most - no matter if she was running through hot rocks or cold ice straight out of the cooler after a big fishing trip on her Grandpa’s boat. One of Kaylee’s favorite treats was the special fruit-filled Jell-O that her great-grandpa Poly would make for her.

Kaylee had a deep love and strong bond with all of her cousins especially those who she could carry around and mother. They each adored her.

Kaylee leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents, Erin Webb McLain and Allen Boyd McLain, Jr. of Abbeville, Louisiana; two brothers, Allen Boyd McLain III and Luke Michael McLain; paternal grandparents, Allen Boyd McLain, Sr. and Laura LeBlanc McLain of Abbeville; maternal grandparents, Darla Oliver Webb and Kenny Michael Webb of Egan; paternal great-grandfather, Roland Francis LeBlanc, Sr. of Abbeville; maternal great-grandmother, Earline Andrepont Oliver of Egan; paternal aunts and uncles, Julie McLain Ward and Evan James Ward of Pearland, Texas, Michelle McLain Whitney, and Aaron Kyle Whitney of Abbeville, Patricia McLain Redifer and Daniel Grant Redifer of Oceanside, California, Elizabeth McLain LeBouef and Corbett Joseph “Chip” LeBouef IV of Maurice, John Patrick McLain and Leah Broussard McLain of Abbeville, and Christopher Ryan McLain of Abbeville; as well as maternal aunts and uncles, Adria Webb Faulk and Joshua Layne Faulk of Indian Bayou; and Kimberly Webb Stewart and Jamie Coleman Stewart of Indian Bayou.

Kaylee also leaves behind her biggest fans, her cousins, Declan, Alexander and Ainsley Ward, Parker, Mallory and Westin Whitney, Evelyn, Jackson and Ethan Redifer, Corbett and Samuel LeBouef, Leann McLain, Carter, Jack and Eli Faulk.

She is preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Maxine Landry LeBlanc of Abbeville, and Cecile Smith and Allen Argo McLain of Abbeville; maternal great-grandparents, William Joseph Oliver, Sr. of Egan, Beatrice Webb Laughlin of Crowley, Joseph Webb, Sr. of Crowley, and Fred Laughlin of Crowley.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:30 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. When the procession will depart for the church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kaylee McLain Memorial Fund at the Bank of Erath to benefit children like her, attending Mount Carmel Elementary School.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

