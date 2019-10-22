Kelly Jude Hernandez

November 25, 1954 ~ October 20, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Kelly Jude Herandez, 64, who died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Fr. François Sainte-Marie will officiate the service. He will be cremated and buried at a later date. Pallbearers will be Jason Hernandez, Johnathan Hernandez, Mitchell Vincent, Jimmy Broussard, Tyler Hernandez and Jerome Hernandez.

Beloved husband, brother and caregiver of the family. He was an avid hunter and also enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Gaspard Hernandez; mother, Helen Hernandez; three brothers, Philip Hernandez of Abbeville, Jason Hernandez and his fiancée Sandy Cavalier of Abbeville, and Jerome Hernandez and his wife Vickie of Erath; step-son, Mitchell Vincent and his wife Amethyst of Rayne; brother-in-law, Tony Broussard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eldest Hernandez; sister, Marcella Broussard; brother, Derwin Hernandez; and niece, Jayla Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service.

