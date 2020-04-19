Laodice M. LeBlanc

July 19, 1928 ~ April 16, 2020

LEROY — Graveside services will be held honoring the life of Laodice LeBlanc, 91, who died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Laura Meaux LeBlanc of Meaux; his daughter Lynn L. Pere and her husband, Doug of Abbeville; his grandson, Brandon Pere and his wife, Mindy of Youngsville; and two great grandchildren, Jackson and Hayes Pere of Youngsville; and his sister, Betty Shetters of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin LeBlanc and the former Estelle Viator; his brother, Winnis LeBlanc: and two sisters, Eunice Hogarth and Nanna Mae Sneed.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276.