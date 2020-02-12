ABBEVILLE — Memorial services for Larry James Pillette will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon at Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 North St. Valerie Street.

Larry Pillette (77) a native of Erath and a long-time resident of Abbeville, LA passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his residence. He was a retired oilfield worker and also owned a landscaping business. He was a great father and an amazing friend.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children: daughter Amber Alexis (Josh) of Abbeville, LA; son Derell Alexis of Abbeville, LA; five (5) grandchildren: Ambriana Vallien, Ly’nia Vallien, Joshua Broussard, A’mia Broussard and Kayden Alexis.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marion D. Pillette; his parents Walter J. Pillette and Rosebell Robertson; his sister Veronica Pillette Jacquet and his brother Kenneth Pillette.

Kinchen Funeral Home of Abbeville –(337) 898-9595 – is in charge of final arrangements.