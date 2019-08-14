A graveside memorial service will be held in honor of Lawrence “T-man” Milliman, Jr., age 56, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Abbeville, Louisiana on Saturday, February 9, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1962, to Lawrence “Gee Gee” Milliman Sr. and Shirley Strange Milliman. He is survived by his mother Shirley Milliman; his two sisters, Karen Milliman Lege and her husband, Jim, and Sheila Milliman Faulk and her husband, Scott; and three nieces: Taryn Marceaux Doyle and her husband Stratton Doyle, Laney Marceaux Gauthier and her husband, Ben Gauthier, and Ellen Faulk Silverberg and her husband Ben Silberberg.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Milliman, Sr.

T-man worked for many years as an oilfield mechanic, and enjoyed living life to the fullest. He loved spending his time with family and many friends, as well as caring for his beloved dogs. He never met a stranger. Although his health declined over the last few years, he was never one to complain. He loved to laugh and share a laugh with others. T-man had a humbling way of not taking himself too seriously, and even in his final days, he was laughing with his friends and family. His kind, generous, and youthful spirit is loved and missed by all who knew him.

A graveside memorial service in honor of Mr. Milliman will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 10:00am, at St. Paul’s cemetery, with pastor Layne Payne officiating.