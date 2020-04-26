September 28, 1934 ~ April 23, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services were held honoring the life of Lawrence Amedee Meaux, 85, who died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence. He was laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Pallbearers were L. Karl Meaux, Kent Meaux, James Gahn and Kody Meaux.

Lawrence worked as a public server with the Vermilion Parish Clerk of Court office. His hobbies included raising cattle and gardening. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 61 years, Myrna Broussard Meaux; two sons, L. Karl Meaux and Kent Paul Meaux and his wife, Karla; one daughter, Kristy Meaux Gahn and her husband, James; one grandson, Kody Meaux and his wife, Ashley; and two great grandchildren, Kelly and Caroline Meaux.

He was preceded in death by parents, Ameda Meaux and the former Marie Alix Frederick; infant daughter, Mary Kaye Meaux; and sister, Florine Lege.

The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to Jenine Citizen, Kathy Touchet, Helen Viator and Hospice of Acadiana.

