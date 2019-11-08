December 26, 1933 - November 6,2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Leenora Marie Simon Bertrand, 85, who died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her beloved family. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

She was a beautiful witness to others of her Catholic faith and a devout parishioner of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. She and her husband, Roy, were deeply connected to Mt. Carmel Elementary School and Vermilion Catholic High School. They worked tirelessly to provide their children with a Catholic education, and were instrumental in the early growth and successes of Vermilion Catholic. Even in her later years, she continued to follow V. C. football.

Her family was her greatest love and most priceless accomplishment! For many years, her nurturing extended to other families, as she babysat in her home and was affectionately known as "Menora". Memories that her closest family and friends will always treasure include: suppers, dancing, and parties in "the Camp", her attendance at special sacraments, birthdays, and holidays, taking turns sitting on the old ice cream bucket for special occasions, yearly gifts of Christmas p.j. 's, her "famous cornbread dressing", and just dropping in for a visit. Her presence will be forever missed!

Leenora is survived by her seven children: Sue Sellers (Russell), Debbie Goodrich (Bobby), Roy Jr. (Bert) and wife Jodie, Gwen Trahan (David), Rachel Nugent, Beth Simon, Scott and wife Karen. Her eighteen grandchildren: Christopher, Ryan, Regan, Roy III(Tre’), Kelly, Erin, Taylor, Courtney, Jansen, Kale, Hanna, Brennan, Quinn, Matt, Kalyn, Chance, Hunter, and Alexis. In addition, she was blessed with twenty - one great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Joyce Simon Hebert, sisters-in-law, Syble Simon, Neila Bertrand, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Roy Bertrand Sr., her parents Ethel and Eddie Simon, brothers, Raleigh and Dewey Simon, sister, Georgie Oltremari, and great granddaughter, Nora Jo Faulk. (her namesake)

Her family would like to thank her caregivers, Beverly and Therese for their kindness, compassion, and dedication.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Elementary School, Vermilion Catholic High School, or St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in honor of Leenora Marie Simon Bertrand.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.