July 8, 1930 ~ March 30, 2019

KAPLAN—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Leo Harrington, 88, who died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice surrounded by family.

He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Kirk Meaux, Brady Meaux, Kyle Harrington, Peyton Broussard, Cory Broussard, and Kenneth Guidry.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Vernise Vincent Harrington of Kaplan; two daughters, Diana and her husband, Donald Meaux of Kaplan and Kathy Harrington and her companion, Keith Hargrave of Kaplan; five grandchildren, Kirk Meaux and his wife, Kimberly, Brady Meaux and his wife, Crystal, Angela Meaux and her husband, Cory Broussard, Kyle Harrington and his wife, Kaylie, Kyla Hargrave and her fiance’, Kenneth Guidry; seven great grandchildren, Trevor Meaux, Peyton, Alex and Lexi Broussard, Zaine Leleux, and Madison and Bryce Meaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Harrington and the former Oceana Schexnider; three sisters, Gladys Michon, Lucy Mae Guidry, and Rose Dronet; and two brothers Gladu Harrington and Lennis Harrington.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the services at 2:00 PM.

